Each stage presented brutal tests. Day one brought gale-force winds and torrential rain, forcing a course change. Day two swapped storms for scorching heat, relentless midges and rugged terrain. On day three, the Cambrian Mountains loomed, but quad problems slowed Wade’s progress, forcing him to ease off during day four as he crossed the remote Elan Valley Hills. Despite this, he dug deep on the punishing fifth stage, which included the six main peaks of the Bannau Brycheinog (Brecon Beacons), before facing the rugged, sweeping hillsides leading to Cardiff on the final day.