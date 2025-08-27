Meanwhile, Laura Smith swapped hills for water and wheels at the Dorney Lake standard triathlon. Equipped with a new bike, she produced splits of 26.45 (swim), 1:13.46 (cycle) and 47.36 (run), finishing in 2:31.28 – ninth female overall and second in her age group. Remarkably, she set a ten-kilometre personal best at the end of the triathlon.