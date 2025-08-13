Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) have held their annual Bowlhead Green Handicap Chase.

Seventeen runners set off from the Punchbowl at staggered start times, tackling the 8.8-mile route via the BOAT road to Bowlhead Green and back through Thursley – finishing with a gruelling three-mile climb.

First across the line and claiming the 2025 trophy was Steve Pendegrass. Hot on his heels was last year’s winner Joe McCarthy-Holland, with Issy Peters finishing in third.

After the race, runners and supporters enjoyed an excellent spread of homemade food courtesy of Patsy Davis and all raised a glass to an evening of sport and camaraderie.

The Bowlhead Green Handicap Chase participants (Haslemere Border Athletics Club)

The following day, ten HBAC members took on the Serpent Trail races, which span parts of the 103km long-distance path.

Alice Lees and Sophie Graham-Godet ran the 10km race, finishing in 1:51.33. Celebrating her birthday in style, Amy Arthur ran a superb 20km in 1:45.14, placing as 11th female and fourth in her age group. Emma Moore, Annalisa Alexander and Nicola Pratt completed the 20km together in 3:30.58.

Four members tackled the 50km ultra. Jake Pillans-Payne’s training paid off, completing his first ultra 15th overall in 4:39.10. He was followed by Tom Bampton (6:05.07), Gosia Shukla (7:25.18), and Rachel Deacon, who completed her first ultra in 9:16.34 – despite tough moments on the trail she never gave up.

Meanwhile, in the mountains of Abergavenny, Sarah Hurford took on the Pigum 30-mile ultra. The challenging course featured 5,000 feet of climbing, including the iconic Sugar Loaf mountain. With Hurford liking nothing more than a run over some Welsh hills, she produced an epic performance to finish in an amazing time of 6:44.00. Time to rest those legs now.

Sarah Hurford celebrates completing the Pigum 30-mile ultra (Haslemere Border Athletics Club)

By Ann Varnes & Philomel Bennett

Rachel Deacon proudly shows off her Serpent Trail 50km medal (Haslemere Border Athletics Club)
All smiles from Emma Moore, Annalisa Alexander and Nicola Pratt having completed the Serpent Trail 20km race (Haslemere Border Athletics Club)