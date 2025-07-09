The Race to The King is a challenging ultra marathon along the South Downs Way and the Monarch’s Way, but when run on the hottest day of the year the conditions become even more difficult.
The race offers a choice of two 50km routes or the option to run both.
Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) member Gosia Shulka chose the 50km coastal route, with spectacular views around Chichester Harbour and through Bosham before climbing back onto the South Downs and returning to West Dean. Shulka finished in an excellent time of 7:34.51.
Steph Moss opted for the 100km, with an elevation gain of 1,537m, running the 50km coastal route and then tackling the gruelling 50km castle route along the South Downs Way towards Arundel before returning to West Dean. Moss ran an epic race in 14:38.30.
Adam Wade took on the Breakheart Backyard ultra, set in the Cotswolds. Wade completed 21 loops (141.32km) before calling it a day. It was his third backyard ultra in five weeks.
James Parker took on the Wild Boar Triathlon located by the Cromhall Lake in the Cotswolds. Parker finished the 1.9km swim in 52.00, the 90km bike ride in 3:23.27 and the 21km run in 1:34.51.
Across the channel a trio of HBAC members took on the Les Sables d’Olonne Ironman and after months of training Jon Fairs finished in a total time of 10:58, Tom Millns finished in 13:52 and Luke Shearring finished in 10:33.
The Northchapel 5km saw four Haslemere Border athletes take part. Philomel Bennett finished in 24.04, followed by Elizabeth Dolin in 24.19, Richard Shand in 26.00 and Patrick Ferguson enjoying the fun with his children in 34.50.
By Ann Varnes & Philomel Bennett
