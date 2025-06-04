The 45th London Marathon was adorned by sunshine as 11 Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) athletes gathered in the Blackfriars paddock ready for the off.
Dudley Walker, who had won the club’s marathon place, was on his first marathon, while for Jon Fairs this was his 13th London Marathon.
The hot weather made conditions difficult for all runners, but that did not stop any of the HBAC team.
The first male HBAC runner home was James Turner in 2:51.27, followed by Alistair Rose in a personal best 2:52.28, Dave Jarrett in 3:03.48, Fairs in 3:14.49 and Walker in 4:24.25.
The ladies were led home by Helen Barran in 3:31.25, followed by Issy Peters in 3:48.22, Amy Arthur in 4:01.07, Philomel Bennett in 4:09.15 and Beth Sutton in 5:02.57.
Richard Shandy ran the Shakespeare Marathon in Stratford-upon-Avon in 4:44.27.
Elsewhere, 13 HBAC members headed to Angmering to take part in the bluebell trail race with a choice of races – 10km or 10 miles.
Held in the grounds of the Angmering Park Estate, the course takes runners through stunning bluebell woods and along private tracks on the South Downs. The finish line is in the grounds of the Fox public house.
In the 10-mile race Christina Archer maintained her excellent form, finishing as fifth lady and first in her age group. Annalisa Alexander, Lorraine B, Ann Varnes and Sarah Barnett completed the HBAC 10-mile team, with all finishing in just over two hours.
The 10km race saw Gemma Reeder bring the HBAC team home in a time of 1:00.39, followed by Peter Varnes, Sam Hinks, Caroline, Tina Fairminer, Vicky McLaren, Emma Moore and Caroline Rigby.
By Ann Varnes & Philomel Bennett
