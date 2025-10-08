The annual Bacchus Wine Half Marathon and 10km once again welcomed a lively contingent from Haslemere Border Athletic Club (HBAC).
A celebration of English wine, food, music and fancy dress, the HBAC team did not disappoint, joining in the fun with outfits from Alice in Wonderland to Snow White.
Further afield, Laura Smith travelled to Dorset for the Weymouth Ironman 70.3. After months of training for the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and half-marathon run, athletes were disappointed when high winds forced organisers to cancel the swim. Undeterred, Laura powered through the cycle in 3:22.38 and completed the run in 1:58.41, achieving an excellent overall time of 5:27.44.
At the Richmond Running Festival, Clodagh Burke opted for the marathon, with the course starting in Kew Gardens, before joining the Thames tow path and finishing in Old Deer Park. Clodagh ran superbly to finish in 3:53.59 and eighth in her age group.
Meanwhile, Martin Ripley completed the inaugural River Run Half Marathon at Shoreham-by-Sea. The 13.1-mile route along the River Adur offers all runners a flat and picturesque course. Martin completed the course in 2:41.
The Winchester Half Marathon offered Christina Archer a tough but scenic challenge. The route begins in the city centre before heading into the surrounding countryside. Runners face many climbs including St Catherine’s Hill but are rewarded with views across the South Downs. Christina rose to the challenge, achieving an impressive time of 1:38.59, finishing as seventh lady overall and fourth in her age category.
Adam and Lindsay Wade travelled to Suffolk for the Thetford Backyard Ultra. Just a week after completing the gruelling 308km Dragon’s Back Race, Adam aimed for one lap but managed eight, totalling 54km. Lindsay achieved 12 laps, completing 81km.
By Ann Varnes
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.