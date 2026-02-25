With spring marathon training in full swing, members of Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) have been clocking up the miles and achieving some superb results along the way.
First up was the Langstone Harbour Half Marathon, starting at Hayling Island, where runners are treated to muddy trails, sea views and bracing sea air. Tiff Read represented HBAC and, despite finding the course tough, crossed the line in an impressive 1:53.14 to finish fifth in her age group and 12th lady overall.
There was a strong HBAC turnout at the Goodwood Running Festival, staged at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. Nina Dunleavy, Richard Shand, Adam Wade and Lindsay Wade all opted for the half marathon – and delivered excellent performances.
Nina led the charge, dipping under the 90-minute mark in 1:29.57 to claim second lady overall and first in her age category. Lindsay topped her age group in 1:39.23. Adam posted 1:32.57, and Richard 2:10.27.
This year’s London Winter Run took place in cold, wet conditions – but that did little to dampen spirits. First home for HBAC was Steve King, running in fancy dress, in 1:04.27. Close behind were Helen Crainey (1:04.46) and Martin Ripley (1:05.54). Caroline Rigby finished strongly in 1:09.23, followed by Annalisa Alexander (1:09.48), Vicky McLaren (1:23.00) and Emma Moore (1:23.12).
A week later it was on to the hills of Winchester for another testing 10k. Gemma Reeder led the club home in 56.52. Karen Sinclair (1:08.53), Helen Crainey (1:08.57) and Ann Varnes (1:09.02) crossed the line together in a display of teamwork, followed by Sarah Barnett (1:15.19) and Tina Fairminer (1:16.31).
By Ann Varnes
