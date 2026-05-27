Haslemere Border Athletic Club (HBAC) members tackled a wide variety of challenging races, from mountain ultras in Wales to scenic trail events closer to home.
First up was the gruelling Ultra-Trail Snowdonia, certainly not an event for the faint-hearted. Starting in Llanberis, the race covers 56km with 3,400m of elevation gain, including a double ascent of Snowdon.
Richard Bray used the demanding event as part of his recovery and training following injury. Battling cold, wet conditions alongside the already technical terrain, Bray produced a superb performance to finish in 9:23.25.
Closer to home, club members enjoyed the ever-popular Woodland Woggle 10km race, held within the beautiful Hampton Estate. The picturesque course winds through bluebell woods, rolling hills and scenic trails, making it a favourite among runners each year.
First home for HBAC was Dudley Walker in 59.08, followed by Steve King (1:06.01), Sam Walker (1:06.31), Annalisa Alexander (1:16.39) and Lorraine B (1:16.41). With bacon sandwiches and cakes awaiting runners at the finish, the team were well rewarded for their efforts.
Meanwhile, over on the South Downs, runners took on the notoriously tough Cocking 10km race, featuring demanding hills and trails across the South Downs Way and the Cowdray Estate. In wet and windy conditions, Christine Archer secured third lady overall in an excellent time of 48.14.
The Petersfield Heath 5km race saw some speedy running from club runners, for the men Dean Kellaway finished in fourth place in 19.42, with David Mais on his tail in 19.45. Libby Soper finished in a time of 21.08 to secure second lady overall, while Rachel Selmes finished in 27.38 returning from injury.
Philomel Bennett finished the Fox Trail 41km route in an impressive 4:59 despite tough conditions and challenging terrain.
By Ann Varnes
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