Liss Runners held their annual awards evening at the Half Moon in Sheet.
More than 40 club members enjoyed the evening with a sit down dinner, raffle and the awards presentation hosted by club chair Catherine Seager.
The annual event is a chance for members to come together, celebrate the achievements of the club and recognise the contributions made by members over the year.
This year was an especially successful one for the club and its members. Liss won the Southern Cross Country League and the ladies came second in Division One of the Hampshire Road Race League, with the men coming second in Division Two and achieving promotion. The club also had their ladies’ team come first in the Emsworth to Basingstoke relay.
Club members have been particularly successful in a number of Ultra Marathon events during the year with top five placings in Arc of Attrition, Lakeland 100 and Serpent Trail. There were also strong performances in iconic races including the six-day Dragon’s Back, UMTB Mont Blanc, UMTB Val d’Aran and both the South and North Downs 100.
The club have also seen rapid growth in the number of members during the year. The new members represent all levels of ability and experience.
A total of 14 awards were made on the night. Of note were Georgie Freeman and Paul Stokoe as women’s and men’s champions, Laura Armstrong as winner of the handicap series and Tom Frost awarded the Mike Squirrel plate recognising all he gives to the club in organising races, setting courses, organising pub runs and running training sessions.
The most poignant award was the newly-established Bill Allcock trophy for the top training partner, which was awarded to Steve Armstrong. Bill was a long-time club member who passed away in January. He led training sessions well into his 80s.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.