Liss Runners will host their annual Harting 10 Trail Race on Sunday, August 3.
The 10-mile multi-terrain race is run over private lanes, gravel tracks, bridleways and footpaths in countryside across the Hampshire/Sussex border.
The course will be marshalled by Liss Runners members. There will be mile markers, water stations and medical support.
Medals are awarded to all finishers, with trophies/cash prizes awarded for first, second and third male and female, and first male and female in age categories V40, V50, V60 and V70.
Every finisher will be entered to win one of two pairs of Hoka trainers. Body & Mind Physiotherapy will provide free post-race massages.
Cakes and refreshments will be on sale, and 50 per cent of the money raised will go to The Rosemary Foundation.
This year sees a free fun run for children aged four to 14 on Harting sports field. All finishers will receive a medal.
