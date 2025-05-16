Liss Runners have always welcomed runners of all abilities – and the club’s membership has grown further with some new overseas members.
The club were recently contacted from New York. Daniel Liss was searching for race results using his surname in the search, when up popped a link to Liss Runners’ website.
When Daniel saw the content and images of the club’s running kit, he had to have some for him and the family who are all keen runners.
The club obliged and sent four red vests to the Liss family.
In addition to the Liss family, a spate of new members means there are now more than 150 runners in the club.
After winning the Southern Cross Country League, Liss Runners are well placed in the Hampshire Road Race League. The men’s team are on course for promotion to the top league (A1), while the ladies’ team achieved promotion to A1 last season and are performing strongly.
It is not all about competition – the joy of running is the main objective.
Liss Runners chair Catherine Seager said: “This really is a great and thriving club.
“We have a mix of members, many with more than 20 years’ membership as well as those new to the club and running.
“We have something for everyone, regardless of your age, ability and what you want to get out of running.
“From a focus on individual improvement at the Wednesday interval training and Monday track sessions, to more relaxed group running with the Tuesday trail runs and the Thursday social run.
“There are the popular pub runs too, as well as social events.
“Racing is available in the club’s handicap league as well as the club’s participation in local leagues and races.”
Potential members can come along for a couple of sessions without any commitment to join. Visit www.liss-runners.org.uk for details.