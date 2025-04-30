The eighth race of the 2024-25 Hampshire Road Race League season saw 18 Liss Runners encouraging their legs back into racing mode just a few days after the Club Championships.
The club’s new men’s champion Paul Stokoe and ladies’ champion Georgie Freeman were both in the strong Liss team which took on the Salisbury ten-mile race.
The weather provided good racing conditions with a coolish start and clear blue skies, quickly warming up as the race got under way.
The Salisbury ten-mile race, which is run predominantly over quiet rural roads on an undulated course, attracted 974 runners.
The Liss team produced another strong performance. The men were first in men's A2 with the women third in A1. The overall league standings with four races to go have the men in second place and the women fourth.
There were strong individual performances from the team, with Stava indicating eight members setting personal bests.
Joe Sykes finished in ninth place overall, with Rob Peters finishing 15th. There were also top ten placings for a number of members in their age categories, including Kate Parker, Stokoe and James White.
The day also saw Liss Runners competing in other events, with a number of club members running the Brighton Marathon.
The full Liss Runners team at Salisbury was: Tom Adams, Steve Armstrong, Leoni Barber, Laura Baty, Eddie Butters, Georgie Freeman, Neil Hancock, Millie Harfield, John Harfield, Kate Parker, Andy Paton, Rob Peters, Laura Rogers, Paul Stokoe, Ben Sykes, Joe Sykes, Stavros Valourdos and James White.
The ninth race in the 2024-25 Hampshire Road Race League season, the Alton ten-mile race, will be held on Sunday, May 11.
Anyone who would like more information on Liss Runners should visit the club’s website at https://www.liss-runners.org.uk/ for further details.