Liss Runners entered five teams in this year’s Emsworth to Basingstoke Relay, with the Liss Stunners coming home as first ladies’ team and the Flapjack Fiends first mixed team.
The Emsworth to Basingstoke Relay is an annual charitable challenge – this year supporting the Pink Place which provides wellbeing and support to women facing cancer.
Twenty teams took on the 70km challenge, comprising 18 stages from Emsworth to Basingstoke. The relay baton travels mostly along footpaths, bridleways and green lanes through beautiful Hampshire countryside.
This year’s event proved to be a hugely enjoyable day for all involved, while helping to raise funds for the Pink Place.
Taking the challenge this year for Liss Runners were: Liss Less and Breathless, Rose’s Rebels, the Cow Tippers, the Flapjack Fiends and Liss Stunners.
Liss Runners will celebrate its 40th birthday with a party for supporters and former and current members on Sunday, July 5.
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