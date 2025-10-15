Liss Runners were named Club of the Year runners-up at the England Athletics South East region awards night.
The club were shortlisted for the prize by a national panel of officials within English Athletics, and were named runners-up at the awards ceremony at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking.
The evening saw clubs from across Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire come together.
The Club of the Year award celebrates outstanding clubs, with a focus on those clubs that have strived to improve over the past 12 months by showcasing strong club governance, demonstrating what they are doing to improve the member experience and ensuring their club is inclusive in its approach.
The award was a fitting way to sign off on a successful year for Liss Runners, which won the Southern Cross Country League and saw its membership numbers grow substantially over the past 12 months.
