Four ladies from Alton Social Bowling Club – Lesley Johnson, Alice Atwell, Hazel Marke and Margaret Holden – won the Hampshire Ladies’ Senior Fours county title last year.
They then represented Hampshire at Leamington Spa in the All England National Bowls finals against 34 other counties.
After winning through four rounds playing against teams from Hertfordshire, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and Dorset, they played Warwickshire in the final. They managed to win a tense game to become Bowls England national champions.
As England champions they then represented England in the British Isles Championships held at Llandrindod Wells in Wales.
Teams from Ireland, Jersey, Scotland and Wales were also represented.
They managed to beat Scotland in the semi-finals, putting them up against Wales on their home green in the final.
They couldn’t quite manage a win, but up a very good performance to earn silver medals.
They won the Hampshire Championship title again this year.
