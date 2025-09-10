Frensham Royal British Legion Bowls Club have held the fourth annual Robin Dibdin Award competition for the Frensham Shield.
Sixteen club members competed for the trophy.
Club captain Les Trusler masterminded the event which was particularly poignant this year as Robin had passed away on April 1 aged 93. He had been a long-standing member of the bowls club and held many committee positions including chairman and membership secretary from 2009 until 2022. He was supported by his wife Angela throughout, and it was fitting that she was there to present the trophy at the end of the afternoon.
The game consisted of pairs, playing with three bowls each over six ends per round. After four rounds the event paused for a traditional bowls club tea while Trusler worked out the highest scoring four couples who would play in the semi-finals.
After tea and the raffle play commenced with Andy Robinson and Rosemary Wharton taking on Eddie Divall and Ann Piman. After six close ends Robinson and Wharton won 7-6.
Bert Pharo and Sheila Haytree took on Les Trusler and Chris Ogden in the other semi-final, which was closely contested and eventually saw Pharo and Haytree run out the winners by seven shots to five.
After 30 ends of competition the weary finalists entertained the spectators and knocked out players over a further five ends, with Robinson and Wharton in an unassailable 8-0 lead as they ran out emphatic winners.
Trusler thanked everyone for taking part, the members and wives who had prepared the tea and Angela Dibdin for presenting the trophy. This was endorsed by club chairman Dennis Ling.
Anyone who would like more information on Frensham Royal British Legion Bowls Club should visit the club’s website at: https://www.frenshambowls.co.uk/ for further details.
By Chris Bonner
