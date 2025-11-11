Frensham Royal British Legion Bowls Club’s competition finals weekend was held among mixed weather conditions.
A fine array of matches were held across the weekend, many of which were evenly matched.
The event started with relative newcomers Eddie Divall and Steve Neatherway beating Ray Fulford and Heather Warner 15-14 in an evenly-contested Joyneson Pairs final, while Chris Bonner beat Sheila Haytree 22-12 in the Rose Bowl (Club Handicap) final despite trailing by five shots early on.
Newcomer Stuart Wilson beat the more experienced Ann Pitman 10-7 in the Anniversary Cup final over 12 ends, while Eddie Divall beat Les Trusler 22-18 in the Abbott Cup (Club Champion) final despite a spirited fightback by Trusler.
Jon Pitman beat Ernie Burrows 21-14 Lloyd Cup (Novices) final, while Chris Bonner beat Bert Pharo 21-20 in the Moffatt Cup final in an extremely close encounter between the two old rivals.
Ray Fulford beat Bert Pharo 21-15 in the Badger Cup (Men’s Champion) final in a repeat of the 2024 final, while Heather Warner and Chris Bonner beat Jon and Ann Pitman 17-12 in the Mileham Shield (mixed pairs) final.
The Bob Glaysher Cup final had to be cancelled because Ken Danson was unwell and unable to attend. Bert Pharo took the trophy by default.
The final game of the weekend did not disappoint when Heather Warner took on Sheila Haytree for the Ladies’ Championship. A closely-contended and hard-fought contest lasting 23 ends saw Haytree come out on top and beat Warner 21-17.
Chris Bonner, who had overseen the competitions and organised the schedule for the finals weekend thanked all competitors, all the markers, all the spectators and all those who had made tea and helped behind the scenes for their participation and support over the weekend.
By Chris Bonner
