Alton’s women’s first team lost by seven wickets at home to Aldershot.
Aldershot won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alton captain Jorja Wright and Nic Gadsby got the hosts off to a good start, adding 89 before Wright (50) played on just after reaching her half-century.
The middle order worked hard on the variable wicket and there were starts for Gemma Porter (29), Mel Vaggers (32), Abi Green (23) and Jasmine Wilson (25 not out).
The pick of the Aldershot bowlers were Jo Hardfield-Brown (three for 51) and R Williams (three for 23). Alton ended the innings on 221 for seven.
Aldershot opened with the experienced pairing of Ella Chandler and Harfield-Brown.
A tight opening spell of bowling from Porter and Caitlin Wilmot gave Alton a good start with the ball, as Aldershot progressed to 30 without loss from ten overs. However, Alton struggled to make regular breakthroughs as Chandler took command of the reply.
Vaggers (one for 45) removed Harfield-Brown for 42 with the score on 97, while Josie Morris (two for 35) took two wickets as Aldershot passed 150.
