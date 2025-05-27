Alton’s second team crashed to a comprehensive 163-run defeat at home to Gosport Borough at the Jubilee Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Alton were hoping to build on an impressive six-wicket win at Paultons in their previous match.
Despite missing most of their regular bowling line-up, Alton were confident after winning the toss and deciding to bowl first.
A couple of early wickets from the new opening partnership of Kasun Sumanasekera (one for 35) and Harry Cavell (four for 61) got the Brewers off to an encouraging start in the field.
Gosport recovered well from losing two early wickets and put together some good partnerships to get their innings going.
At 150 for three at the halfway stage Gosport looked set for a huge score, but Andy Pearce (three for 31) had other ideas. His skilful flight and guile was able to build pressure, and Pearce was well supported from the other end as the runs dried up.
Gosport boosted their innings with a late flurry to finish on 239 for nine at the end of their allotted 50 overs.
Alton felt in the game at the halfway stage on a fairly good batting track, but Gosport opening bowler Sam Chapman (three for 16) soon dented those ambitions.
A fiery spell of fast bowling reduced Alton to 32 for four, before some calamitous running sank Alton's innings.
The Brewers were unable to recover and were bowled out for 76 as they fell to a heavy defeat.
