Alton’s second team returned to winning ways with a six-wicket victory at Paultons.
The Brewers lost the toss on a hot day and were put into the field.
Despite an early wicket Paultons started well and by drinks at the 17th over they were 70 for one.
However, Alton regrouped and changed the course of the game.
First ball after drinks Andy Pearce took an excellent catch, diving full length to open up the game, and Matt Crane (three for 29) was quick to capitalise. He was able to dry up the runs, and eventually the pressure built up to three quick wickets to put Alton in the driving seat.
Smelling blood, Alton then brought the openers back on, and Wilf Bridger (four for 27) was able to tear through the middle order and tail to restrict the home side to just 175.
Alton started the chase looking completely at ease, as Michael Heffernan (31) and Ethan van der Linde (68) quickly cruised to 75 without loss on a difficult pitch.
Despite Heffernan falling, Van Der Linde kept the scoreboard moving with some sumptuous on drives.
Van Der Linde eventually fell, but Alton were thoroughly on top.
Joe Paul (31 not out) was able to calmly guide the visitors home to cap off a resounding win to put Alton's season back on track.