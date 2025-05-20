Alton fell to a 70-run defeat against an impressive Portsmouth side in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division.
The Brewers were hoping to bounce back from a disappointing outing against Burridge last week in their first home game of the season against newly-promoted Portsmouth.
Having won the toss and chosen to bowl on a green but firm pitch, the Brewers took two early wickets thanks to an unrelenting early spell from Bash Walters.
However, an impressive 149-run partnership between Harry Gadd and the former Bangladeshi Test captain Mohammad Ashraful put Pompey firmly ahead in the game and left them on 307 on six after their 50 overs.
In response, Alton lost both openers early – Dan Harris dismissed by a ball that ricocheted off his back leg and rolled agonisingly into the base of the stumps.
Promising partnerships were built in the middle overs by Ben Rolfs with Scott Myers (21) and Sam Ruffell (40).
However, as the required run-rate kept climbing and a flurry of middle-order wickets fell, Alton were left with too much to do and were bowled out for 237.
Aussie all-rounder Rolfs held the innings together with an impressive 114 off 123 balls.