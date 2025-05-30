Alton’s women’s second team won by four wickets at home to Hartley Wintney.
The visitors won the toss and batted first. Juliet Duncan (one for 31), Ella Janmohamed (two for 34) and captain Catherine Bayliss (two for 16) bowled good spells for Alton as Hartley Wintney scored 173 for six off their 25 overs.
Layla Drew and Holly Bayliss (17) put on 21 for the first wicket for Alton, before Duncan (33) and Catherine Bayliss (28) kept the momentum going.
