Alton Cricket Club’s women’s cricket softball team have announced Cassidy’s Bar as their official sponsor.
Cassidy’s Bar have helped to fund new equipment and kits, fostering the continued development of softball in the club.
Alton Cricket Club softball captain Andrea Vincent said: “We are delighted to partner with Cassidy’s Bar.
“Their community focus aligns perfectly with our team’s ethos, and this sponsorship will be instrumental in achieving our goals on and off the field.”
Becca and Luke, owners of Cassidy’s Bar, said: “Cassidy’s Bar is thrilled to be sponsoring the Alton Cricket Club women’s softball team.
“We are so proud to support such a passionate, dedicated group of women who embody team-work, community spirit, and a genuine love for the game.
“We cannot wait to cheer them on.”
Alton Cricket Club’s softball team have seen significant growth, attracting diverse players who enjoy the supportive and inclusive nature of the team.
