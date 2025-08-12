Alton secured a 69-run victory over third-placed Lymington, a result that saw them maintain their title challenge in second place in the ECB Premier Division table.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Alton's innings was anchored by captain Scott Myers.
After a couple of early wickets to Eddie Withington (two for 42), Myers (79) steadied the ship. He was joined by Ben Rolfs (42), and the pair put on a 78-run partnership before Mo Abbas (two for 59) triggered a middle-order wobble.
The momentum shifted with the arrival of Fred Egleston, who smashed 68 not out from 44 balls. Egleston and Myers put on 67, before Egleston, aided by Tom South (13), guided Alton to a formidable total of 266 for eight from their 50 overs, with 22 runs coming from the final over.
Lymington's chase started brightly with Abbas blasting 22 from eight balls, before being removed by Bash Walters. Robbie Hemmings top-scored with 63 runs, including 11 fours, and put on a 63-run partnership with Ronnie Patel. However, Alton's bowlers were persistent and began to turn the screw.
Lymington looked in a strong position, needing less than five an over, but the game turned on a dramatic collapse. South was the pick of the bowlers, taking four for 42 to dismantle the middle order.
He was ably supported by Dan Sumner (two for 33) and Jude Wright (two for 27), who both claimed key wickets. Rolfs also got in on the action, getting the crucial wicket of Lymington captain Gareth Berg (15) to finish with figures of one for 14.
Lymington's lower order offered little resistance, collapsing dramatically as the last four wickets fell for five runs. They were bowled out for 197 to give Alton the victory and keep them firmly in the title race.
