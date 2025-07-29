Alton moved up to second place in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division following a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Basingstoke & North Hants.
Chasing a competitive target set by their opponents, Alton demonstrated composure to seal the win with overs to spare.
Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Basingstoke posted a challenging total of 246 all out in 56.3 overs.
Key contributions came from Matt Deadman, who top-scored with a fluent 62 off 71 balls, and Abilash Nanthakumar, who anchored the innings with a patient 49 before he was run out by Tom South.
Joe Oates (24) and Abdullah Abid (32) also added valuable runs in the middle and lower order.
South was Alton’s standout bowler, claiming four for 54. Jude Wright (four for 46) was also effective.
In response, Alton's chase got off to a blistering start with Daniel Harris leading the charge.
Harris smashed 53 runs off just 45 balls, including nine fours and a six, before falling with the score at 122.
Sam Ruffell provided aggressive support with a quickfire 35 from 35 balls, and Ben Rolfs added a solid 33.
Despite a brief wobble that saw Alton lose three quick wickets to be 126 for four, Wright showcased his all-round ability with an unbeaten 71 runs off 75 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes.
Wright was ably supported by a composed innings from Alex Corbett (30), with the pair adding 99 for the fifth wicket.
Fred Egleston helped Alton over the line with 19 not out off just 15 balls, including a six to win the game.
Abhijeet Saranath picked up two wickets for Basingstoke, with Oates, Ethan O'Donoghue and Abid taking one each.
Alton will travel to Bashley (Rydal) in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday (11am start).
