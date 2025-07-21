Alton’s second team earned a comprehensive eight-wicket victory at home to Paultons.
After some tough recent defeats, Alton hosted bottom of the league Paultons, in what had become a must-win game to stay out of a relegation scrap.
With some early rain delaying proceedings, the game was reduced to 40 overs a side.
Alton won the toss, and on a cloudy day, bowled first.
Alton's swing bowling attack immediately made use of these conditions as they tied down the Paultons openers, before dismissing then both.
At 20 for two, it was then time for Alton's three-pronged spin attack to get involved, with Kartik Tank (one for 28) finding some turn, while Ethan van der Linde (three for 37) took some important scalps.
While Paultons’ Liam Longland (69) was able to dig in to put a score on the board, when Alton’s opening bowlers came back on they were able to wrap up any resistance, with Wilf Bridger taking the final wicket to end on a tidy three for 12.
Chasing just 135, Alton were confident at the break, but needed a good start to calm any nerves.
That was exactly what Ryan Hale (38) and Van Der Linde (48 not out) provided for the hosts.
Capitalising on any loose balls, they were able to quickly move the score along, and this didn't let up when Hale fell, as Michael Heffernan provided further impetus with a well-made 32.
While Heffernan fell near the end, Alton were able to seal an eight-wicket win and collect maximum points.
A clinical display was exactly what the Brewers needed to keep their season on track, and the win moves them back up to a comfortable fifth in the league table.
Alton will hope to pick up another victory when they travel to Gosport on Saturday.
