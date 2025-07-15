Alton produced a superb performance to win by ten wickets at home to Burridge.
On a scorching day with clear skies and a flat wicket promising runs, Burridge won the toss and chose to bat first, looking to make the most of favourable batting conditions. However, their innings never quite got going and they were bowled out for 107.
Inayat Ullah top-scored with a composed 34 from 57 deliveries, striking seven boundaries and holding the middle order together. Azimunnoor Chowdhury ground out 18 from 41 balls, while Sachin Suresh added a useful 13.
Despite these efforts, Burridge struggled to form meaningful partnerships, with four players — Ephraim Royle, Joe Collings-Wells, Daniel Stancliffe and Sullivan White — dismissed without scoring.
Alton’s bowlers were relentless, with Bash Walters leading the charge. He tore through the Burridge lineup with a devastating spell, finishing with remarkable figures of six for 29. Jude Wright, Zach Gadsby and Tom South all chipped in to wrap up the innings.
Chasing a target of 108, Alton delivered a ruthless response.
Openers Daniel Harris and Sam Ruffell took full control from the first over and never looked back.
Harris was in sensational form, blasting 67 not out off 48 balls, including 14 boundaries, and dominating the chase with a strike rate near 140. Ruffell ended unbeaten on 37 from 31 balls, with six fours and a six.
