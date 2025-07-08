Alton’s second team slipped to a 39-run defeat at Hursley Park.
The visitors won the toss and bowled first after rain delayed the start of the game.
Arul Appavoo (three for 27) and Wilf Bridger (two for 43) struck early on to leave Hursley Park reeling on 16 for three.
Tom Flynn (58) and William Flynn (59) built an excellent partnership, and the hosts recovered to score a competitive 213 for eight off their allotted 46 overs.
Alton lost wicket at regular intervals to slip to 107 for seven.
Bridger (50) scored an excellent half-century, but the visitors were bowled out for 174.
