Alton’s second team won by 26 runs at home to St Cross Symondians’ second team in Division Three of the Southern Premier Cricket League on Saturday.
With a hot day on the cards, Alton hosted St Cross at the Jubilee Cricket Ground.
Alton skipper Andrew Postles won the toss and elected to bat first as the Brewers looked to post a big score to put the pressure on the visitors.
The hosts started brightly with Michael Heffernan (55) scoring freely. By drinks the Brewers had passed 70 for one and were well poised, but once Heffernan fell the visitors got back into the game.
However, Alton kept building, and Joey Paul (34) and Sam Bridger (57) kept the scoreboard moving as they pushed the hosts into a strong position.
In spite of Paul falling, the runs carried on flowing, and Alton finished with an imposing total of 263 all out at the halfway stage.
The visitors looked up for the chase early on in their reply and put together some threatening partnerships.
While Alton's seam attack did take some key wickets, St Cross captain Harry Trussler (60) was able to put the pressure back on the home side’s bowlers.
It was at this point that debutant Cameron Beal (four for 41) put his mark on the game.
Beal turned the tide back in Alton's favour with some crucial wickets, and as the squeeze was put on, the hosts were able to close out the game as St Cross were bowled out for 237 in the 48th over.
The win moved the Brewers back into the top half of the table ahead of the second half of the season.
Next up for Alton’s second team is a trip to Hursley Park in Division Three of the Southern Premier Cricket League on Saturday.
