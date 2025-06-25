Alton’s second team lost by 53 runs against Hook & Newnham Basics’ second team.
With the weather set to be one of the hottest days in the year, Alton’s second team hosted Hook at the Jubilee Cricket Ground.
With most teams in the country hoping to bat first in the heat, Alton were disappointed to be put out to field when losing the toss, but with some clouds around early in the day they hoped to make some early inroads.
Alton's openers did not disappoint as they made early inroads into the Hook line-up to leave them at just 13 for three at one stage.
The early movement allowed Tom Andrews (three for 56) to find the edge of the bat with ease, but as the ball got older and the weather improved it became increasingly clear it would be a batting day.
Hook rebuilt slowly, and when Andy Pearce (two for 33) removed the two set batters it looked as if they could be restricted to a sub-par total, but a late cameo from the Hook number six took them up to a solid 241.
With the sun firmly out, Alton were confident in chasing it down, and as in the first innings they started well.
An opening partnership of 72, including a confident 57 from Ryan Hale had Alton firmly in the driver's seat, but when he fell at the end of a flurry of wickets the game was opened right back up.
Hook's spinners kept things tight, but Pearce (45) kept Alton in the hunt.
However, luck was not on Pearce's side as he was cruelly run out as the ball flicked the bowler’s thigh and on to the stumps as he was backing up at the non-strikers end.
With Pearce gone Alton couldn't make it over the line and were left to rue missed opportunities from the positions they found themselves in during both innings. They will look to right these mistakes at home to St Cross Symondians’ second team on Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.