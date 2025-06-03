Alton’s first team fell to a seven-wicket defeat at home against Bashley (Rydal), in a match where the hosts were left ruing a below-par batting display on a good Jubilee Playing Fields surface.
Having lost the toss, Alton were asked to bat first in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division match.
Openers Freddie Egleston and Dan Harris started cautiously, but neither was able to kick on. Harris made 19 and Egleston 17, with both falling to James Trodd as Bashley’s bowlers exploited early pressure.
Ben Rolfs top scored with a patient 45, attempting to anchor the innings as wickets fell at regular intervals.
Mark Heffernan added 23, but Alton struggled to generate momentum or string together meaningful partnerships. Their final total of 193 all out in 49.5 overs felt well short of par on a pitch offering value for shots.
Jacob Gordon starred with the ball for the visitors, taking four for 21 in a disciplined spell, while Trodd claimed two for 26 to keep Alton in check throughout the innings.
In reply, Bashley chased the target with confidence.
Jude Wright (two for 25) struck twice early on for Alton to remove Alex Turner and Ethan Baker, but a 127-run third-wicket stand between Jack Stearman (48 not out) and Will Tripcony put the result beyond doubt.
Tripcony scored a match-defining 83-ball 94, and Bashley reached their target with more than 13 overs to spare, closing on 197 for three in the 37th over.
The hosts were left frustrated, knowing they had left runs on the field. They picked up four points from the defeat, while Bashley collected the full 22 points.
Alton will look to bounce back with a stronger all-round display in their next Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division outing at Lymington on Saturday (11am start).
