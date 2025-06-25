Alton beat Hampshire Academy by six wickets.
After electing to bat, the Academy side faltered early and never truly recovered, bowled out for 142 in 41.3 overs.
Alton’s pace spearhead Bash Walters was the standout, claiming a superb four for 47 from 13 overs, including the early wicket of opener Oliver Williams for a duck.
Walters also removed Freddie Gillett for 15 and key contributor Sam Ashman (47), who had anchored the innings with a knock featuring nine boundaries.
Tom South backed up the effort with a miserly spell of two for 34 from 13.3 overs, while Dan Sumner chipped in with a tidy two for four from just three overs.
Jude Wright and Scott Myers picked up a wicket apiece, as Alton’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.
Hampshire’s batting effort was led by Ashman, whose 52-ball 47 gave the innings some semblance of momentum, while Zack Basey (26 off 50) offered resistance in the middle overs. But once both fell, the lower order offered little in the way of recovery.
In response, Alton made their intentions clear early. Openers Ethan van der Linde (ten) and Michael Heffernan (46) got them off to a brisk start. Heffernan in particular looked to take advantage of quick scoring conditions as he struck nine boundaries in a fluent 46 off 53 balls, setting the tone for Alton’s chase.
In form Ben Rolfs added a steady 35 off 53, before Scott Myers saw the chase home with a patient 29 not out, supported by Wright who struck a quickfire 13 not out off just six balls, including a six.
Despite a couple of hiccups during the middle overs, the target of 143 was comfortably chased down in 34.2 overs, finishing at 145 for four.
Hampshire’s bowling highlights came through Sam Davis, who claimed two for 34, and Abdullah Iqbal with an economical one for eight from five overs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.