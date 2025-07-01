Alton’s first team won by 39 runs at St Cross Symondians in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.
The Brewers ventured to Winchester on a warm sunny Saturday for an away fixture against a strong St Cross line-up.
After losing the toss and being sent in, Alton’s innings got off to a shaky start with two wickets falling early on.
Sam Ruffell and captain Scott Myers built a crucial partnership, with Myers scoring a fine 56 that anchored the visitors’ innings.
Ruffell made a patient 45 before being dismissed by Gregor McKenzie, who went on to take a five-wicket haul.
Jude Wright (22) and Fred Egleston (42) played good middle-order cameos to keep the Alton total ticking with captain Myers, before a late flurry of wickets saw the Brewers bowled out for 203 in the 56th over.
Wright made the first breakthrough for Alton in the field thanks to an excellent from Zach Gadsby at fine leg.
While Hampshire’s Felix Organ played a patient knock at one end, Alton spinner Dan Sumner proved lethal on the dry St Cross deck, ripping through their strong middle order to leave them reeling at 110 for eight. Sumner finished with figures of five for 36 from 13 overs, including the late wicket of Organ for 42.
From there the St Cross tail wagged for a period, inching their way towards Alton’s total, however a mystery delivery from Egleston swiftly put an end to the chase as the hosts were bowled out for 164.
The win lifts Alton into third place in the table at the halfway stage of the season. The Brewers remain undefeated in their red ball fixtures.
Next up for Alton is a home game against South Wilts in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.
