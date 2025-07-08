Alton earned a winning draw at home to South Wilts.
Put into bat at Jubilee Playing Fields, Alton scored an imposing 315 for four declared.
The innings was dominated by a brilliant 138 off 156 balls from opener Sam Ruffell, which featured 20 fours and two sixes.
He was ably supported by Scott Myers (38), Jude Wright (49 not out off 20 balls), and Alex Corbett (36 not out), with Alton scoring at a healthy rate throughout.
The declaration set up a possible win, but a rain delay of nearly an hour reduced the total match overs.
South Wilts’ response was shaky from the outset, losing early wickets and never seriously threatening the target.
Reduced to 118 for six, they were in danger of defeat before a late rearguard effort, led by Archie Fairfax-Ross (51 not out) and Tom Grant (12 not out), helped them limp to 233 for seven by the close.
Alton’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout, with off-spinner Dan Sumner proving especially effective on a wearing surface. He returned figures of four for 46 from 18 overs.
Alton claimed a 16-point haul for their efforts and moved into third place in the Premier Division table.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.