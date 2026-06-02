Alton’s women’s first team lost by 26 runs at home to New Milton in a high-scoring thriller in Women’s Division One of the Hampshire Cricket League, despite a breathtaking century from wicketkeeper-batter Abigail Green.
After winning the toss and electing to field, Alton’s bowling attack endured a tough afternoon as New Milton piled on a massive 283 for four from their allotted 40 overs.
Lottie Blackwell was the standout with the ball, delivering a disciplined spell to finish with figures of one for 13 from her four overs, while Jorja Wright (one for 36) and Jasmin Wilson (one for 58) picked up a wicket apiece to break up the middle order.
New Milton’s Australian overseas player Grace Keating played a superb innings of 139 not out from just 98 balls, as she and Sware Urankar put Alton's bowlers under pressure on a good pitch and a fast outfield.
Green's first major impact was to execute a crucial run out to dismiss Urankar for 91 before her turn to bat.
Faced with a steep mountain to climb and reeling at 11 for two after losing both openers cheaply, Alton mounted a remarkable counter-attack spearheaded by Green.
She played an absolute masterclass of an innings, smashing an extraordinary 161 not out off just 114 balls which included 27 boundaries.
Supported by Mel Vaggers (30) and Layla Drew (20), Green kept Alton well within touching distance of the required run rate.
However, the pressure of the chase ultimately told in the closing stages. A flurry of five run outs derailed the lower order as Green tried to maintain the run rate and keep the strike.
Alton were eventually bowled out for a valiant 257 in the 39th over, leaving a heroic Green stranded, but having had a huge impact on an excellent game.
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