Alton captain Scott Myers hit a superb century as the Brewers recovered from a difficult start to win by 61 runs at Sarisbury Athletic in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Alton endured a nightmare beginning as three wickets fell for just four runs. Alex Corbett and Olly Boulton were dismissed for golden ducks from the first two balls of the game, while Sam Ruffell departed for four.
Myers and Harry Bater rebuilt the innings superbly, showing composure and patience as they transformed a precarious position into one of control. Their excellent fourth-wicket partnership of 181 laid the foundation for a formidable total.
Myers was the star performer, producing a superb century with 100 from 119 deliveries, striking eight fours and three sixes in a controlled innings. Bater provided outstanding support with 69 from 103 balls, finding the boundary eight times during a vital contribution.
With a platform established, Alton accelerated strongly in the closing stages. Fred Egleston struck a rapid 50 from just 37 balls, including three sixes, while Bash Walters added a quickfire 37 from 25 balls as Alton closed on an imposing 284 for eight from their 50 overs.
Joshua Williams claimed five for 63 for Sarisbury Athletic, while Connor Clark picked up three wickets.
Chasing 285, Sarisbury remained competitive for much of their innings. Nathaniel Hlabangama made 38 and Joe Baker added 46 before Jack Robson hit 77 from 80 balls to keep Sarisbury’s hopes alive.
Alton, though, continued to make key breakthroughs at important moments. Egleston completed an excellent all-round display with figures of three for 50, while Wilf Bridger took two for 44. Boulton chipped in with two late wickets as Sarisbury’s challenge faded.
The hosts were eventually dismissed for 223, handing Alton a comfortable 61-run success.
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