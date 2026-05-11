Alton’s first team produced an impressive performance to beat Burridge by five wickets in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division.
Having won the toss, Alton’s opening bowlers, Tom Andrews and Bash Walters, set the tone with disciplined lines and sustained pressure. After a probing opening spell, both were rewarded as Burridge slipped to 37 for four.
The turning point came via an outstanding piece of fielding at gully from Walters, who parried a late cut from Joe Collings-Wells to combine with Sam Ruffell to remove Burridge’s key batter.
A collapse ensued as Andrews, bowling unchanged for ten overs on a slow surface, delivered an excellent spell of four for 30. Walters showed his pedigree, finishing with three for 25.
Despite some lower-order resistance from Ben White, who top-scored with a brisk run-a-ball 38, further wickets from Dan Sumner (two for 23) and Freddie Egleston (one for seven) meant Burridge were dismissed for 110 in the 30th over.
In reply, Alton made a positive start, with Sam Ruffell (16) and Abhay Gonella putting on 47 for the opening wicket inside nine overs.
Two quick wickets briefly halted the momentum, but Gonella (46) and wicketkeeper Alex Corbett (23 not out) showed composure by batting sensibly on a surface offering assistance to Burridge’s spinners. Their measured partnership, and middle-order firepower from Scott Myers (12), guided Alton to 111 for five in the 29th over.
Alton’s first team will host South Wilts on Saturday.
Alton’s third team produced an excellent all-round performance to win by 46 runs at Herriard.
Batting first, Alton posted 181, built around a fluent 57 from A Housley, supported by N Kodithuwakku (28) and M Ball (22), with useful lower-order contributions pushing the total on.
In reply, Herriard were restricted to 135, with Alton’s bowlers sharing the wickets.
Alton’s fourth team delivered a promising performance with the ball despite a 96-run defeat at Haslemere’s second team.
The Brewers restricted Haslemere to 167 for seven, with Jon Porter (three for 36) leading the attack superbly.
Alton were bowled out for 71 in reply. Skipper Oliver Billington top scored with 31.
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