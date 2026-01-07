Alton’s first-team cricketers will be setting their alarm clocks in readiness for breakfast-time home departures for ECB Premier Division matches next summer.
Clubs have decided to start all 18 white ball and day long time pennant matches at 11am – that’s 90 minutes earlier than was previously in the case of 50-over cricket.
It means far earlier meet ups and departure times for Alton’s first-team cricketers, with the club based on the periphery of the Premier League region.
The start time change, which only affects the ten top tier clubs, follows the result of a player survey – which attracted 134 responses – and an autumn online meeting between the Southern Premier League’s management committee and club chairmen.
Only two clubs wanted 120-over time pennant cricket scrapped, but gone – to the relief of many volunteer catering personnel and club treasurers – is the requirement for home clubs to provide two meals, i.e. lunch and a cricket tea.
Instead, there will be a 30-minute break between innings in which home clubs will be required to provide a cricket tea.
There will also be a ten-minute drinks break in the first innings and five minutes for drinks in the second innings, the timing for which can be agreed on the day.
Matches in Southern Premier League Divisions One, Two and Three will continue to start at 12.30pm, as before.
