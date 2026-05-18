Alton slipped to a six-wicket defeat against South Wilts at Jubilee Playing Fields on Saturday, despite a number of solid individual contributions with the bat.
Batting first after losing the toss, Alton posted a competitive 217 for nine from their 50 overs.
Abhay Gonella led the way with a composed 36, while Scott Myers added 33 and Fred Egleston contributed 24 in the middle order.
There were also useful contributions from Olly Boulton (23) and Alex Corbett (16), helping Alton build a steady total.
South Wilts shared the wickets around, with Archie Pascoe the pick of the bowlers, taking three for 29 from his nine overs.
Tom Grant (two for 34) and Tom Cheater (two for 38) also played key roles in keeping Alton in check, while Archie Fairfax-Ross delivered an economical spell of one for 23 from ten overs.
In reply, South Wilts initially set off in pursuit of the full 218 target and made a strong start, reaching 141 for four after 26 overs.
Joshua Chippendale anchored the innings with a well-made 41, supported by Cheater’s brisk 25. Captain Ben Draper was unbeaten on 34, alongside Fairfax-Ross on 18 not out.
Rain then interrupted proceedings, and with no further play possible, the revised DLS target was calculated at 114 after 26 overs – leaving South Wilts comfortably ahead and confirming them as winners.
Alton’s bowlers battled but struggled to contain the scoring, with Bash Walters the standout performer, claiming two for 40. Tom Andrews and Egleston chipped in with a wicket apiece.
The result sees South Wilts take maximum points from the fixture, while Alton are left to reflect on missed opportunities.
Following last week's resounding victory, Alton’s second team looked to keep their form going as they travelled to newly-promoted Sarisbury Athletic.
Winning the toss Alton put the home side into bat in cloudy conditions, and once again the Brewers’ opening attack took some early scalps.
Wilf Bridger (four for 48) got the ball rolling taking two with the swinging ball, while Harry Cavell (three for 31) continued to make use of his pace and bounce to pick up the third.
However, from 49 for three Sarisbury were then able to put a key partnership together as Jack Lovett (82) and Chris Sanders (44) batted sensibly on a good deck to forge a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the hosts threatened to mount a big total.
With the return of the opening bowlers nearer the end of the innings Alton were able to halt the momentum, as the wickets began to fall again, with Cavell and Bridger picking up two more apiece at the death.
Sarisbury ended on 233 all out, a solid but chaseable total on the pitch, but it was at this stage the weather intervened and prevented Alton getting in to start the chase.
Alton’s third team restricted Odiham & Greywell’s third team to 176 for six off 45 overs before the rain arrived. Ian Carpenter was the pick of Alton’s bowlers with figures of one for 13 off nine overs. Martin Ball took two for 28.
Alton’s fourth team fell to a nine-wicket defeat at The Bourne’s second team. Sam Arthur scored 28 as Alton were bowled out for 155. The Bourne knocked the runs off one wicket down in the 29th over.
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