Alton’s second team beat newly-promoted Ferndown Wayfarers by eight wickets at the Jubilee Cricket Ground.
Winning the toss, the Brewers chose to have a bowl on a pitch that looked to be offering something for the seamers.
Opening bowlers Harry Cavell (two for 34) and Arul Appavoo (three for 18) immediately opened the game up for Alton. Appavoo's inswing and relentless consistency took the first three wickets, before the electric pace of Cavell tore through the Ferndown middle order.
Stuttering at 34 for six, the visitors were able to start a rebuilt, but the Brewers’ bowling line-up kept the pressure on throughout, and were able to keep the visitors down to just 113 all out.
With the pitch still providing some assistance for the seamers, the Brewers still had some work to do with the bat to ensure they managed the chase successfully.
Alton openers Michael Heffernan (53) and Sam Bridger (35) started strongly, and put any nerves to bed. Heffernan's free-flowing cover drives quickly got the scoreboard moving as Alton’s openers put on 94 for the first wicket in quick time.
Despite the two openers falling, the chase was comfortably managed as Alton cruised to an eight-wicket win.
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