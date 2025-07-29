Alton’s second team won by five wickets at Gosport Borough in Division Three of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first on a green pitch.
Alton's new ball attack was immediately effective, with wickets falling at both ends, including two for Arul Appavoo (three for 23).
First-change bowler Luke Crook (three for 17) found plenty of life in the pitch to rip through Gosport’s middle order, before Cam Beal (three for 12) mopped up the lower order to bowl Gosport out for 124.
The visitors lost an early wicket in their reply, but Ryan Hale (30) played proactively to ease Alton’s nerves.
Hale eventually fell, but was replaced by Mark Heffernan (37), who took the game away from Gosport with some destructive hitting.
Alton suffered a late stumble at the end, but were ultimately in a strong position and closed out a five-wicket win.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.