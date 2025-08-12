Alton’s second team won by 63 runs at Odiham & Greywell.
On a very dry deck, Alton chose to bat first, and despite losing a couple of early wickets, Michael Heffernan (48) helped the Brewers get off to a flyer.
Heffernan and Joe Paul (30) added 96 for the third wicket to take Alton to 120 for two, but the Brewers then lost regular wickets to slip to 159 for eight.
Arul Appavoo (40) came to the crease and added vital runs to take Alton to 232 all out.
Alton felt they had a good total on the board, with the pitch starting to break up.
Appavoo bowled a superb opening spell and took four early wickets to reduce Odiham to 27 for four.
Liam Doran (51) and Tom Jackson (42) led Odiham’s recovery, but they were always behind the run rate.
Appavoo (five for 21) returned to take the final wicket and complete his five-for, with Odiham bowled out for 169.
