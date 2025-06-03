Alton’s second team fell to an eight-wicket defeat at Sparsholt.
On a flat-looking pitch on a hot day, Alton elected to bat first after winning the toss.
Openers Ethan van der Linde (34) and Michael Heffernan (116) started positively and quickly moved the opening partnership past 50.
Van der Linde eventually fell, before Joey Paul (37) joined Heffernan for another big partnership.
Heffernan was in excellent form and some clean strikes took him to a superb century.
The visitors looked to kick on, and a flourish from the lower middle order took Alton to an imposing 306 for five.
Sparsholt’s reply got off to a rapid start.
Kasun Sumanasekara (one for 44) was able to find a good area and slow the scoring somewhat, and a sharp run out from Heffernan gave Alton some hope, but Sparsholt's Aussie overseas Joe Merlino (152 not out) saw the hosts home to an emphatic win.
