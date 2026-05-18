Blackheath made it three wins out of three in Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League with an emphatic 150-run victory at Chiddingfold.
Elstead also have a 100 per cent record so far this season at the top of Division One after they beat Bramley.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Blackheath 229-7. Chiddingfold 79 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 3, Blackheath 30.
Elstead 201-8. Bramley 170 all out. Points: Elstead 29, Bramley 6.
Tilford 185-5. Farncombe 189-7. Points: Farncombe 26, Tilford 6.
Dogmersfield 223 all out. Frensham 182 all out. Points: Frensham 8, Dogmersfield 30.
Grayshott 105 all out. Puttenham 109-6. Points: Puttenham 27, Grayshott 3.
Division 2
Churt & Hindhead 254-9. Blackheath II 175-8. Points: Blackheath II 7, Churt & Hindhead 29.
Grayswood 190 all out. Frimley 194-3. Points: Grayswood 4, Frimley 29.
Haslemere 163-8. Peper Harow 84 all out. Points: Haslemere 27, Peper Harow 3.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 59 all out. Shalford 61-2. Points: Shalford 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 1.
The Bourne 232-9. Worplesdon & Burpham 105 all out. Points: The Bourne 30, Worplesdon & Burpham 4.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 251-4. Thursley 238 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 30, Thursley 7.
Frimley Phoenix 181 all out. Fernhurst 87 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix 28, Fernhurst 5.
Puttenham II 103 all out. Hambledon 106-8. Points: Hambledon 26, Puttenham II 4.
Tongham 173-5. Pirbright 109-2 (revised target 108). Points: Pirbright 26, Tongham 3.
Wood Street 125 all out. Frensham II 126-8. Points: Wood Street 5, Frensham II 27.
Division 4
Grayshott II 212-9. Brook 148-8. Points: Grayshott II 28, Brook 5.
Tilford II 210-6. Farncombe II 203-7. Points: Tilford II 27, Farncombe II 7.
Wrecclesham 184-6. Frensham III 128 all out. Points: Wrecclesham 28, Frensham III 4.
Division 5
Bramley II 204-9. Grayswood II 87 all out. Points: Bramley II 29, Grayswood II 4.
Churt & Hindhead II 224-6. Chiddingfold II 180-8. Points: Churt & Hindhead II 28, Chiddingfold II 6.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon II 44 all out. Liphook III 47-3. Points: Liphook III 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon II 1.
Milford 191 all out. Blackheath III 156 all out. Points: Milford 28, Blackheath III 7.
Wood Street II 104 all out. Peper Harow II 105-2. Points: Peper Harow II 29, Wood Street II 1.
Division 6
Fernhurst II 138-8. Frimley Phoenix II 140-2. Points: Fernhurst II 2, Frimley Phoenix II 29.
Farnham III 133 all out. Grayswood III 134-6. Points: Grayswood III 27, Farnham III 4.
Midhurst 130 all out. Elstead II 131-4. Points: Midhurst 3, Elstead II 29.
Tilford III 201-6. Haslemere II 202-4. Points: Tilford III 6, Haslemere II 28.
Alton IV 155 all out. The Bourne II 159-1. Points: Alton IV 2, The Bourne II 29.
Division 7
Farncombe III 192 all out. Shalford II 87-9. Points: Farncombe III 27, Shalford II 5.
Frensham IV 333-4. Chiddingfold III 48 all out. Points: Frensham IV 30, Chiddingfold III 2.
Badshot Lea II 34 all out. Grayshott III 36-0. Points: Grayshott III 30, Badshot Lea II 0.
Churt & Hindhead III 185-4. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon III 76 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon III 2, Churt & Hindhead III 28.
Brook II 172 all out. Frimley III 173-7. Points: Brook II 5, Frimley III 28.
Worplesdon & Burpham II 216-6. Frimley Phoenix III 149 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham II 29, Frimley Phoenix III 4.
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