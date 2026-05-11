Grayshott lead the way in Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after beating Bramley by 84 runs.
Farncombe are second after they beat Chiddingfold by eight wickets, while Blackheath are third after they beat Tilford by five wickets.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Tilford 156 all out. Blackheath 157-5. Points: Blackheath 29, Tilford 4.
Grayshott 289-3. Bramley 205 all out. Points: Bramley 5, Grayshott 30.
Elstead 218-6. Dogmersfield 134 all out. Points: Elstead 28, Dogmersfield 4.
Chiddingfold 202-9. Farncombe 205-2. Points: Farncombe 29, Chiddingfold 5.
Puttenham 227-8. Frensham 231-6. Points: Frensham 29, Puttenham 8.
Division 2
Churt & Hindhead 307-9. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 224-9. Points: Churt & Hindhead 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 8.
Peper Harow 245-5. Grayswood 201-8. Points: Grayswood 6, Peper Harow 30.
Haslemere 209-7. The Bourne 138 all out. Points: Haslemere 29, The Bourne 4.
Shalford 120 all out. Blackheath ll 124-3. Points: Shalford 1, Blackheath ll 28.
Worplesdon & Burpham 265-3. Frimley 157-7. Points: Frimley 3, Worplesdon & Burpham 28.
Division 3
Frimley Phoenix 211 all out. Badshot Lea 203 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix 29, Badshot Lea 9.
Puttenham II 245-9. Tongham 100 all out. Points: Puttenham ll 30, Tongham 4.
Thursley 138 all out. Fernhurst 141-8. Points: Thursley 5, Fernhurst 27.
Wood Street 172-8. Pirbright 174-3. Points: Wood Street 3, Pirbright 29.
Hambledon 104 all out. Frensham ll 108-9. Points: Hambledon 4, Frensham ll 25.
Division 4
Brook 116 all out. Kingsley 54-9. Points: Brook 24, Kingsley 5.
Dogmersfield ll 165 all out. Frimley ll 114 all out. Points: Dogmersfield ll 27, Frimley ll 5.
Farncombe ll 195 all out. Frensham lll 162 all out. Points: Frensham lll 7, Farncombe ll 28.
Grayshott ll 141-5. Harting 91 all out. Points: Grayshott ll 26, Harting 2.
Tilford ll 285-3. Wrecclesham 98 all out. Points: Tilford ll 30, Wrecclesham 1.
Division 5
Grayswood ll 145 all out. Blackheath lll 95 all out. Points: Blackheath lll 5, Grayswood ll 26.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 33 all out. Chiddingfold ll 36-0. Points: Chiddingfold ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 0.
Milford 329-5. Wood Street ll 234-8. Points: Milford 29, Wood Street ll 7.
Liphook lll 80 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 84-0. Points: Liphook lll 0, Churt & Hindhead ll 30.
Peper Harow ll 180-6. Bramley ll 160-9. Points: Peper Harow ll 27, Bramley ll 5.
Division 6
Farnham lll 176 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 180-6. Points: Farnham lll 6, Frimley Phoenix ll 30.
Fernhurst ll 127 all out. Grayswood lll 75 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 25, Grayswood llI 5.
Tilford lll 153 all out. Midhurst 156-2. Points: Tilford lll 3, Midhurst 30.
Haslemere ll 167-7. Alton lV 71 all out. Points: Alton lV 3, Haslemere ll 27.
Elstead ll 125 all out. The Bourne ll 127-8. Points The Bourne ll 27, Elstead ll 5.
Division 7
Frensham lV 168-8. Badshot Lea ll 83 all out. Points: Badshot Lea ll 4, Frensham lV 27.
Farncombe Wanderers 217-7. Frimley lll 63 all out. Points Frimley lll 3, Farncombe Wanderers 29.
Churt & Hindhead lll 157-7. Frimley Phoenix lll 127-7. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 4, Churt & Hindhead lll 25.
Grayshott lll 158 all out. Shalford ll 160-2. Points: Grayshott lll 3, Shalford ll 30.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 309-4. Chiddingfold lll 46 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 29, Chiddingfold lll 2.
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