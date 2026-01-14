Cricket in Grayshott was first played in the field where the catholic church now stands. The cricket club were founded in April 1896 and Oliver Chapman, the pioneer of cricket in Grayshott, soon approached Ingham Whitaker about a ground where matches could be played. The outcome of their discussions was a pitch to be laid on ground known as Grayshott Park, opposite Grayshott Hall, and it was on that ground that the club entered the I’Anson Cup Competition at its inception in 1901.