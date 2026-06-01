Blackheath and Farncombe both remain unbeaten in Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after they played out a draw on Saturday.
Blackheath batted first and scored 231 for seven declared off 46 overs, while Farncombe scored 150 for six off 44 overs in reply.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Puttenham 221-7. Bramley 122 all out. Points: Bramley 5, Puttenham 29.
Chiddingfold 150 all out. Tilford 117-8. Points: Chiddingfold 18, Tilford 9.
Grayshott 237-3. Dogmersfield 147 all out. Points: Dogmersfield 2, Grayshott 30.
Frensham 153 all out. Elstead 154-3. Points: Elstead 30, Frensham 3.
Blackheath 231-7. Farncombe 150-6. Points: Farncombe 9, Blackheath 20.
Division 2
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 33 all out. Blackheath ll 36-1. Points: Blackheath ll 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 0.
The Bourne 172 all out. Frimley 173-3. Points: Frimley 30, The Bourne 3.
Grayswood 218 all out. Haslemere 219-3. Points: Grayswood 5, Haslemere 30.
Churt & Hindhead 283-7. Shalford 200-7. Points: Shalford 11, Churt & Hindhead 20.
Worplesdon & Burpham 197-8. Peper Harow 78 all out. Points: Peper Harow 4, Worplesdon & Burpham 28.
Division 3
Tongham 323-7. Frensham ll 97 all out. Points: Frensham ll 3, Tongham 30.
Thursley 171 all out. Frimley Phoenix 175-4. Points Frimley Phoenix 30, Thursley 4.
Wood Street 125 all out. Hambledon 126-4. Points: Hambledon 29, Wood Street 3.
Pirbright 180-9. Puttenham ll 185-3. Points: Puttenham ll 29, Pirbright 5.
Badshot Lea 268-8. Fernhurst 226-8. Points: Badshot Lea 21, Fernhurst 13.
Division 4
Frimley ll 135 all out. Brook 137-4. Points: Brook 29, Frimley ll 3.
Dogmersfield ll 138 all out. Grayshott ll 141-1. Points: Grayshott ll 30, Dogmersfield ll 1.
Harting 69 all out. Kingsley 70-0. Points: Harting 0, Kingsley 30.
Wrecclesham 151-9. Farncombe ll 138 all out. Points: Wrecclesham 27, Farncombe ll 5.
Frensham lll 243-8. Tilford ll 244-5. Points: Tilford ll 29, Frensham lll 7.
Division 5
Bramley ll 150 all out. Blackheath lll 151-9. Points: Blackheath lll 27, Bramley ll 6.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 73 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 74-1. Churt & Hindhead ll 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 0.
Milford 209-5. Peper Harow ll 210-3. Points: Milford 5, Peper Harow ll 27.
Wood Street ll 212-6. Grayswood ll 150 all out. Points: Wood Street ll 29, Grayswood ll 5.
Liphook lll 81 all out. Chiddingfold ll 82-3. points: Liphook lll 1, Chiddingfold ll 28.
Division 6
Tilford lll 139 all out. Alton lV 75 all out. Points: Alton lV 5, Tilford lll 26.
Fernhurst ll 171 all out. Farnham lll 108 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 27, Farnham lll 5.
Grayswood lll 118-9. Frimley Phoenix ll 120-3. Points: Grayswood lll 1, Frimley Phoenix ll 27.
Elstead ll 225-7. Haslemere ll 100-8. Points: Haslemere ll 7, Elstead ll 21.
Midhurst 98 all out. The Bourne ll 102-5. Points: The Bourne ll 27, Midhurst 2.
Division 7
Grayshott lll 186-8. Churt & Hindhead lll 113 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 4, Grayshott lll 28.
Frensham lV 117 all out. Badshot Lea ll 119-2. Points: Frensham lV 1, Badshot Lea ll 29.
Frimley Phoenix lll 149 all out. Farncombe lll 103 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 26, Farncombe lll 4.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 136 all out. Frimley lll 137-6. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 4, Frimley lll 28.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 314-5. Chiddingfold lll 175 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 30, Chiddingfold lll 5.
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