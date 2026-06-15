Blackheath and Farncombe remain unbeaten in Division One of the I’Anson League after picking up victories on Saturday.
Blackheath won by nine wickets at Dogmersfield, while Farncombe beat Puttenham by five wickets.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Bramley 251-4. Frensham 71 all out. Points: Bramley 30, Frensham 2.
Grayshott 179-6. Chiddingfold 123-8. Points: Chiddingfold 7, Grayshott 19.
Tilford 133-9. Elstead 137-4. Points Elstead 28, Tilford 3.
Puttenham 165 all out. Farncombe 169-3. Points Farncombe 29, Puttenham 4.
Dogmersfield 122 all out. Blackheath 123-1. Points: Dogmersfield 0, Blackheath 29.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 104 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 107-2. Points: Blackheath ll 1, Worplesdon & Burpham 29.
Frimley 177-9. Haslemere 131 all out. Points: Frimley 28, Haslemere 5.
Grayswood 168-9. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 156 all out. Points: Grayswood 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 6.
Peper Harow 50 all out. Churt & Hindhead 52-1. Points: Peper Harow 0, Churt & Hindhead 29.
The Bourne 108 all out. Shalford 109-3. Points: Shalford 28, The Bourne 1.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 168 all out. Tongham 169-2. Points: Badshot Lea 3, Tongham 30.
Frensham ll 182-5. Thursley 184-5. Points: Frensham ll 5, Thursley 27.
Frimley Phoenix 225-8. Pirbright 49 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix 30, Pirbright 4.
Fernhurst 190 all out. Hambledon 59 all out. Points: Hambledon 5, Fernhurst 28.
Wood Street 184 all out. Puttenham ll 185-4. Points: Puttenham ll 30, Wood Street 5.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 170 all out. Brook 70 all out. Points: Brook 5, Dogmersfield ll 27.
Grayshott ll 147-6. Farncombe ll 129-6. Points: Grayshott ll 8, Farncombe ll 15.
Tilford ll 181-5. Frimley ll 141 all out. Points: Tilford ll 28, Frimley ll 3.
Kingsley 121-8. Wrecclesham 119-9. Points: Wrecclesham 8, Kingsley 16.
Frensham lll 119 all out. Harting 119-6. Points: Harting 27, Frensham lll 3.
Division 5
Peper Harow ll 87 all out. Blackheath lll 90-4. Points: Blackheath lll 28, Peper Harow ll 2.
Grayswood ll 82 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 83-2. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 29, Grayswood ll 1.
Liphook lll 110 all out. Bramley ll 112-4. Points: Liphook lll 2, Bramley ll 28.
Milford 303-4. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 65 all out. Points: Milford 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 2.
Wood Street ll 157 all out. Chiddingfold ll 158-5. Points: Wood Street ll 4, Chiddingfold ll 29.
Division 6
Fernhurst ll 170-8. Midhurst 168-7. Points: Fernhurst ll 9, Midhurst 18.
Haslemere ll 108 all out. Farnham lll 50 all out. Points: Haslemere ll 25, Farnham lll 5.
Frimley Phoenix ll 99 all out. Alton lV 100 all out. Points: Alton lV 25, Frimley Phoenix ll 5.
Elstead ll 175-9. Grayswood lll 49 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 4, Elstead ll 28.
The Bourne ll 189-2. Tilford lll 131-8. Points: The Bourne ll 19, Tilford lll 6.
Division 7
Shalford ll 133-5. Churt & Hindhead lll 119 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 2, Shalford ll 26.
Farncombe lll 160-7. Farncombe Wanderers 74 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 27, Farncombe Wanderers 3.
Brook ll 128 all out. Frensham lV 129-4. Points: Frensham lV 29, Brook ll 3.
Chiddingfold lll 61 all out. Frimley Phoenix lll 64-0. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 30, Chiddingfold lll 0.
Badshot Lea ll 100-7. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 101-7. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 24, Badshot Lea ll 3.
Frimley lll 146-9. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 147-5. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 27, Frimley lll 3.
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