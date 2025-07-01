Clanfield’s first team fell to a 27-run defeat at Portsmouth’s fourth team.
The visitors won the toss and elected to field, but the home side’s innings got off to a fast start.
The introduction of Malcolm May and Ollie Sedgwick did slow the pace, with Sedgwick (three for 20) bowling an economical spell.
However, Simon Jones scored 33 not out as Portsmouth finished on 194 for seven at the end of their allotted 40 overs.
Clanfield’s top order found the going hard and ran into difficulties early on, losing four wickets cheaply.
Kuthub Malikoo (39) and Mickey Rossouw (51) both played impressive innings, but the visitors fell short on 167 for nine.
