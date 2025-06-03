Clanfield’s first team lost by four wickets at Compton on Saturday.
Clanfield's decision to bat came somewhat unstuck with wickets falling fairly cheaply, with Matt Bradley (23) the only batter in the top order to get more than 20.
While James MacGregor (25) and Kris Lane (44 not out) offered some resistance, by the end of the 40 overs Clanfield had only mustered 142 for eight.
While Clanfield’s opening bowlers were economical, the breakthrough only came with the introduction of MacGregor (three for 34) and Ollie Sedgwick (two for 34).
The game was evenly poised with Compton on 67 for five, but fine knocks from Stuart Reid (48) and Jonty Stanford (33 not out) saw Compton over the line in the 30th over.
